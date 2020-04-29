One hundred seventy national, state, and local LGBTQ and allied organizations, including the local Pride Community Center Inc., have joined in a second open letter to health and policy leaders highlighting the importance of measures to prohibit discrimination in COVID-19 treatment and prevention. The letter is a clear communication of those measures and policies to better serve the health needs of marginalized communities with histories of discriminatory encounters with the medical and public health systems.
The letter also urges medical providers and public health authorities to collect sexual orientation and gender identity data for COVID-19 cases in addition to data on race, ethnicity, age, sex and disability, in order to document and address the pandemic’s impact on minority communities. The signing organizations also emphasize the urgent need for more robust relief for lower-income individuals and families, and for persons who are dependent on lower-paying jobs in hospitality and other industries which are being decimated by the pandemic.
These organizations call on public health authorities, medical providers and government agencies to reinforce safeguards against discrimination; to foster collaborative relationships with LGBTQ+ service providers and advocates; to collect important data on patients, including sexual orientation and gender identity, and to expand the economic relief and legal protections needed by individuals and families particularly hard-hit by the pandemic
“In this time of tension even as we are physically separated from one another, it is incumbent upon us as neighbors to come together in what ways we can to make sure that those most often left out are included, get the care they need, and are counted,” we wrote in the letter.
The full letter text, full signer list, and additional organizational response resources can be found online at cancer-network.org/coronavirus-2019-lgbtq-info.
KATRINA STEWART, executive director,
Pride Community Center
College Station
