Maybe it's time to ask the question that our health organizations and the press don't want to answer. The coronavirus has infected a million people worldwide and killed around 50,000. Locally we have had 94 individuals infected and 8 deaths out of a population of around 250,000.
The question some don't want to talk about is during the same period how many people have been infected (worldwide and locally) and how many have died from the seasonal flu? The figures I saw last week on the internet indicate that the seasonal flu has infected and killed more than four times as many people as the coronavirus. Maybe our health organizations have been so obsessed with the coronavirus that they took their eye off the ball.
While all viruses are serious, this one appears not to be the world killer but milder than the current or some past flu viruses. Maybe common sense actions would have been less traumatic to the tens of millions who will be financially destroyed due to the implemented actions.
WALTER GRIFFIN
Bryan
