A panel of experts came together this week in a Zoom conference call to discuss the residual effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the way industries conduct business and highlighted a need for countries to cooperate in planning for potential disasters.
Thursday’s livestreamed panel was hosted by the Dentons multinational law firm and the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Panelists included Karl Hopkins, Dentons global chief security officer; Dr. Daniel Lucey, professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University; Dr. Gerald Parker, associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences; and Adm. Mike Rogers, professor with Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and former second commander of the U.S. Cyber Command.
On the topic of COVID-19 and business, Hopkins spoke about how coronavirus could significantly change the nature and definition of the “workplace” for many entities. He said that, while many employees may eventually return to their offices, companies will operate with increased reliance on technology.
“We’ve learned to adjust things we thought unthinkable before, such as how we interact and how we do businesses,” he said.
Parker said that innovative entrepreneurship will be key in moving forward with this new environment.
“There is a competitive advantage for industries and businesses that move in to try and find an innovative way to provide essential services for the population in a safe, new and cost-effective way,” he said. “There will be, unfortunately, some businesses not able to make that jump.”
Rogers discussed the undetermined role of the federal government versus the private sector in addressing some of the problems arisen from COVID-19. Historically, he said, Americans have looked to the federal government to respond to widespread issues.
“This [current] federal government has opted for different strategies, thinking local agencies and states know better about what is going on in their communities,” he said. “... I don’t think it’s proven to be a particularly effective broad strategy.”
Parker said pandemics must be addressed by all of society, not just the federal government.
Rogers brought up the need to discuss national security more broadly, expressing disappointment that current circumstances haven’t garnered an international approach to the pandemic. The United States is, he said, in its worst economic state since the 1930s, the worst public health crisis since Spanish influenza and is experiencing civil rights unrest not seen in 60 years.
“And all this wasn’t enough to galvanize a broader international approach,” Rogers stated. “Cynically, it makes me wonder: How bad do things have to get [until] as an international community we [come together]?”
Rogers continued by explaining that until just a few years ago, the United States had used organizations like the United Nations and World Health Organization as part of a global approach to addressing issues. Recently, the American government has stepped back and questioned whether these organizations benefit the country and whether the United States should support them. Other nation-states once turned to America for advice and leadership, but the U.S. is not filling that role at the moment, Rogers said.
“You may say that someone else should do it, but no one else has stepped up,” Rogers said. “... and no one else in the world can match [American capabilities]. ... There is value for some construct, some mechanism, for us to bring together in some way to access medical expertise and coordinate globally on a regular and ongoing basis. ... We have got to come up with some structure, and WHO might not be the answer, but we need some kind of approach to dealing with diseases like this.”
Lucey discussed treatments to COVID-19 that may be useful while the public awaits an FDA-approved vaccine. So far, two drugs shown to be hopeful treatments are remdesivir, which can decrease the amount of time one needs to heal; and dexamethasone, which increases survival rates for patients on ventilators.
“There are also so many different kinds of antibodies, and those are being championed as a bridge until we get a vaccine,” he said, noting that antibodies could be taken from a coronavirus survivor and given to a sick person.
For more information about similar events from the Bush School of Government, visit calendar.tamu.edu/bushschool.
