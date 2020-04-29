I would like to thank the leaders of College Station and Bryan who, in conjunction with guidance by the Brazos County Health Department, are trying to keep us from having a huge outbreak of COVID-19 in our area.
If you go on the various local news outlets' social-media pages, you will find tons of people decrying the validity of this pandemic and vilifying the need for our local "lockdown." I can assume only that those voices are being fueled by opinions garnered through TV and radio shows.
Influential opinion show hosts such as Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin and Glenn Beck still are downplaying the danger posed by COVID-19. What is dangerous to all of us is the fact that they're rejecting scientific expertise and convincing their listeners to reject it as well.
Can you imagine how devastating to our area it would have been if our leaders had chosen to ignore the warnings and just left everything to run "business as usual?" We haven't suffered the type of outbreak like New Orleans is having because our leaders shut us down!
The pain of this economic downturn will be recovered from in time. The feds are working to make the financial pain lessen a little and hopefully make it survivable for the greatest majority of businesses, both small and large.
What can't be recovered is the death of a friend, a family member, a neighbor. If we don't stay "locked down" until widespread testing and/or a vaccine is available, then a second, more severe wave is almost a sure thing.
I'm sure there could be some partial re-opening and easing of restrictions, if proper distancing and PPE usage is made mandatory. But those precautions would have to be followed strictly and enforced.
EDWARD PERMENTER
College Station
