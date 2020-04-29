Are the experts always right? An article (Eagle, April 13), "America turns to experts for help," said the experts in academia should be listened to and seemed to embrace them as infallible. The article said "in the early weeks Trump downplayed the severity" of the virus, but praise was given to the expert Dr. [Anthony] Fauci for "his forthrightness and diplomacy."
Let look at what Fauci said. On Jan. 21 and again on Jan. 29, he said "the virus is no threat to the U.S." Yet this was when Donald Trump issued the travel ban on China for which the media called him a racist, etc. On Feb. 10, on Sean Hannity's TV show, Fauci reiterated there was no big threat. On Feb. 17, he said, "no need for masks, just wash your hands." On Feb. 29, he said we "don't need to change our daily routines."
So, the expert wasn't right and Trump acted earlier than Fauci to address the virus.
And finally the main point of the article is that the experts on climate change are to be believed as infallible. So what if they just base their predictions on computer models. And these are the same so-called experts who can't even predict next week's weather correctly and without constantly changing models.
So, your experts aren't always right and I don't swallow everything they say as the gospel.
MARLEEN GREIF
Iola
