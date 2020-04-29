With regard to the COVID-19 outbreak that has befallen The Waterford at College Station, I want to offer a few words in counterpoint. My late wife Pat was a resident in the Memory Unit there for three years until her death in early March.
The staff at Waterford provided personal, skilled and loving care during that entire period. Encompass Health provided devoted hospice care during the past 18 months at Waterford.
I would imagine other similar facilities in the Brazos Valley also experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, but only Waterford seems to have gotten such attention in the media.
RODGER KOPPA
College Station
[Editor's note: The Brazos County Health Department has reported no outbreaks at similar facilities.)
