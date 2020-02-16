Lt. Col. Lester “Les” T. Pepin has dealt with issues relating to post-traumatic stress disorder for more than 40 years.
As recently as October, a panic attack coupled with heat exhaustion left him hospitalized for several days. His family had wanted to get a service dog to help him, but they found purchasing a trained animal can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Enter nonprofit Rebuilding Warriors, who gave the former Texas A&M associate professor a free service dog trained through the organization.
The Labrador retriever named Sue was formally presented to Pepin on Saturday morning at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. She is the 104th dog that has been trained and given to a veteran at no cost to the patient by the nonprofit, according to Rebuilding Warriors founder and CEO Jeff Anderson.
“We found Les, we found out what’s wrong with Les, and found a dog that matched his personal issues,” Anderson said. “Every dog gets matched really by the recipient’s desires, what they need and want, and is really wrong with them.”
Pepin graduated from Texas A&M in 1975 and served his country as an Air Force officer for 26 years. According to a Madisonville Meteor article referenced by the Pepin family at Saturday’s event, he was tasked with responding to an airplane crash in New Mexico in 1977 in which 22 of his fellow airmen had been killed. A day spent retrieving the burned body parts of his colleagues left Pepin with trauma that would haunt him for years, even as he advanced forward to serve as an associate AFROTC professor at his alma mater.
“Sue is a young dog who just turned 1 year old,” Pepin’s wife, Jane, said on stage Saturday. “She has some growing and still some learning to do. [Sue and Pepin] had a wonderful week of training, but in the end she will learn to wake Les up from bad dreams, and that can be a nightly occurrence. If he sleepwalks, which he is prone to do, she will go after him and wake him up, and he will be able to come back to his bed. If he’s outdoors and faints due to dehydration or pain in his back, she will alert me.”
Sue joined her new owner on stage, wagging her tail and licking Pepin’s hands. Her harness was pinned with a colonel’s signifier, Jane Pepin noted, as military dogs often outrank their owners or handlers. Jane Pepin also presented her husband with a colored pencil artwork she had commissioned that depicted the officer and his new dog together. Additionally, a framed proclamation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also was presented to Pepin by his wife.
“These men and women have seen and done things that you don’t want to do, and we hope you don’t have to do, but now we have to deal with those issues,” Anderson said. “Everybody has to deal with them in their own way. ... I’m hoping that this dog shows Les love and compassion that’s greater than whatever fear he is facing, and I’m hoping she restores a little faith in his darkest hours.”
For more information on Rebuilding Warriors, visit rebuildingwarriors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.