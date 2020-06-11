A break in the usual sticky hot weather spurred on by the tropical depression occurred as the rain pushed east. The west side of the tropical depression draws air down from the north and sometimes brings a day or two of dry cool air with it. That was the case for Wednesday and Thursday morning as J-Moe and I took full advantage of all 65 degrees to fish lake Somerville at daybreak.

