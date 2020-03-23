In the springtime of the year when the whitebass have been actively spawning for weeks already the end of the season can come very quickly usually around April 1st. About the only event that can extend the spawning is a good flush of fresh rainwater to bring the creeks up and running full. That's what has happened and it opens up a few opportunities for J-Moe and I to catch a few more fish "on the fly"..

