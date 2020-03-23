In the springtime of the year when the whitebass have been actively spawning for weeks already the end of the season can come very quickly usually around April 1st. About the only event that can extend the spawning is a good flush of fresh rainwater to bring the creeks up and running full. That's what has happened and it opens up a few opportunities for J-Moe and I to catch a few more fish "on the fly"..
FishTales: Sometimes it IS what you know!
Ben Tedrick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
‘There’s a lot we don’t know’: UW researchers look at how coronavirus turns body against itself and kills
-
Here's a list of Bryan-College Station food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery
-
Health officials report more coronavirus cases in Brazos County
-
Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County
-
Brazos County issues two-week shelter-in-place order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.