With hurricane Harvey slowly approaching I made the extra effort to get the big timbers into the barn and pretty much wore myself out doing it. The heavy rain began on Saturday and is expected to continue for several days. I was able to work the first timber down to size and it looks very promising as a fireplace mantle or bar top. Either way I've got so many new ideas for the big timbers that I'll be very busy for the foreseeable future.
Ranch House Rehab: Episode 34, Here comes the Rain!
Ben Tedrick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Several Aggies part of team walkout over Scrap Yard Dawgs' national anthem tweet
-
Bryan teen accused of sexual contact with 12-year-old girl
-
Three area Discount Tire stores temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Two Brazos County commissioners call for mask mandate to counter virus
-
Sul Ross promoted education and rights for African Americans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.