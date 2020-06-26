With hurricane Harvey slowly approaching I made the extra effort to get the big timbers into the barn and pretty much wore myself out doing it. The heavy rain began on Saturday and is expected to continue for several days. I was able to work the first timber down to size and it looks very promising as a fireplace mantle or bar top. Either way I've got so many new ideas for the big timbers that I'll be very busy for the foreseeable future.

