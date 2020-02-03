For the first time since the historic 2015 flooding the Newman Bottom area of the Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway is open for vehicle traffic all the way to the parking lot where the trailway crosses Yegua Creek. This area is well known throughout the state for the late winter- early spring whitebass and crappie fishing that peaks in February to early March.
