MSC OPAS presents We Shall Overcome featuring Damien Sneed on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. inside Rudder Auditorium. Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., the event is a joyful celebration of music from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists. Tickets are $20 regular admission or $10 for students. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Babies and Book Storytime, 9 a.m.; Wiggle Worms, 9:50 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Family Storytime, 11:15 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Registration required. bcslibrary.org/events.
College Station High School Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. College Station High School Auditorium. $15 to $20. cshstheatre.com.
Physics Show, 10 a.m. Hawking Auditorium and lobby at Texas A&M University. calendar.tamu.edu/physics/view/event/event_id/142190.
LIVE MUSIC
Eric Fisher, 6 to 9 p.m. Cavalry Court.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
Anime Club, 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Free screening of Japanese animation. Free refreshments. bcslibrary.org/events/.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and childcare. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Making Moves with Diabetes Grocery Store Tour, noon. Kroger on Boonville. The grocery store tour is a walk through a local grocery store led by a registered dietitian. The one-hour tour will help you put the carbohydrate counting information learned from the core class into practice for everyday life. You will meet the dietitian at the Starbucks located inside of the store. Register: 731-1231.
