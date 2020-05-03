Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Something Wild (1986): Jeff Daniels is a New York business drone whose life is dull and predictable, until he accepts a ride from a stranger (Melanie Griffith). She sort-of kind-of kidnaps him and they take off on a crazy vacation from his normal life. Only one small problem: Her violent ex (Ray Liotta) isn’t exactly over her, and he isn’t particularly shy about doing something about it. Things get increasingly out of control in this odd romp from director Jonathan Demme.
Now streaming on HBO GO / HBO NOW.
Quincy (2018): A single movie is not enough to contain the titanic career of Quincy Jones, but this film, codirected by his daughter Rashida Jones, makes a valiant effort. It traces his early troubled life on Chicago’s South Side and how music helped him escape into a better life. The progress of his career could give anyone vertigo: From playing trumpet in Lionel Hampton’s band as a teenager to his legendary collaborations with Frank Sinatra; from his extensive film score work to his remarkable record as a mentor (he’s the reason we’ve heard of Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Lesley Gore and many others); and the simple fact that he produced the biggest-selling album of all time … it’s a lot to take in. My one criticism of the movie is I wish it had discussed his musical education more than it did. Still, it’s a fascinating and exhilarating story of a true American Renaissance man.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Mother (2009): Bong Joon Ho, multiple Oscar winner for Parasite, created this scintillating drama about a woman determined to clear her son of a seemingly random murder. As always, the director is interested in class and how it affects people’s actions and opportunities. Hye-ja Kim is sensational as Mother, whose mentally impaired son is simply ill-equipped to deal with the awful charges made against him. In Mother, you get to slip down the dark rabbit hole with a parent who is determined that she can protect her son from being misused by The System. Do not underestimate her!
Now streaming on Hulu.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.