A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after 50 grams of methamphetamine were found, police said.
According to Bryan police, an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of 29th Street to
assist Texas Department of Public Safety special agents. There, authorities were with Jaime Padilla, 33, who was the subject of a narcotics investigation, police said.
Padilla consented to a search of his room, where police said they found plastic bags that contained a usable amount of possible meth. Items used to prepare methamphetamine for sales were also located. A second person who lived in the apartment allowed police to search the kitchen, where meth pipes and more methamphetamine was located. In Padilla’s front pocket, an officer found a plastic bag that contained 50.6 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, several suspected MDMA pills and a plastic bag of suspected Xanax, police said.
The suspected methamphetamine has been sent to the DPS for testing.
Padilla is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
