The City of College Station is delaying the April 18 runoff election to fill the Place 4 City Council seat due to the two-week shelter-in-place order that will go into effect tonight.
City staff is working with the county and state election offices to finalize details, City Secretary Tanya Smith said in a press release.
“At this point, we don’t yet know what mechanism will be required to set a new runoff election date, but we are communicating with each candidate to ensure they're aware of this ongoing process," Smith said in the release.
The runoff election between Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. is the result of the two being the top vote-getters in the Jan. 28 special election. Early voting was originally set to begin April 1.
The unexpired term for Place 4 runs through November 2021, at which point the seat will be on the ballot for a full three-year term. The seat was vacated in November when then-Councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.
