David Fujimoto received more money in donations during the second reporting period than the other three candidates running for College Station City Council Place 4 seat, according to campaign finance reports filed this week.
The most recent reports covered Dec. 31 through Jan. 21, while the first reports started at various times, depending on when candidates entered the race, and ended on Dec. 30.
Fujimoto received $900 in the first period and $1,370 in the second, for a total of $2,270. While Fujimoto had more donations in the second round, Joe Guerra Jr. — who received $1,765 during the first period and $875 in the second — has reported more in political contributions overall than Fujimoto. However, Guerra has donated $600 of his own money to his own campaign. Fujimoto has not donated to his own campaign, but he did loan himself $2,500 during the first reporting period.
Fujimoto is leading in political expenditures with a total of $3,767. He spent $3,560 during the second reporting period compared to the $207 he spent during the first period. Guerra follows behind Fujimoto in total political expenditures, with $1,586 reported during the second period and about $870 during the first for a total of $2,456 — about $1,311 less than Fujimoto’s total expenditures.
Marycruz DeLeón Morales reported $795 in total contributions during the two periods combined. Both times, she was the only person to receive non-monetary contributions. During the first period, the $500 total was in the form of pictures from local photographers and this time she received $75 worth of postcards.
Elizabeth Cunha has not accepted any donations. In an interview, Cunha said she doesn’t believe campaigns at the city level should require large budgets. Cunha encourages people who want to donate to her campaign to donate to local charities instead.
Contributors to Fujimoto’s campaign during the second reporting period include Tyson Voelkel, president of the Texas A&M Foundation, who donated $500.
With both reports combined, Cunha spent a total of about $850 on items including her campaign website, signs and flyers. Morales spent about $270 on a post office box, printing fees and expenses related to community roundtable events she has been hosting. Fujimoto’s expenditures have gone toward his website, signs and an advertisement with Bryan Broadcasting. Guerra has spent money on graphic design services, yard signs and advertising with Bryan Broadcasting and The Eagle.
The Jan. 28 special election comes after former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali announced that she is running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House District 17 seat.
Morales is a board member of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and has held a position with the Community Development Advisory Committee. Fujimoto is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy who served more than 22 years on active duty as a pilot in the Air Force. As the Texas A&M Foundation director of development, veterans affairs, Fujimoto finds philanthropic opportunities to assist student veterans.
Guerra ran for Place 4 in November 2018 but lost to Vessali. This will be Guerra’s third time running for Place 4. Cunha ran for Place 6 but lost to Councilman Dennis Maloney in a runoff race in December 2018. Guerra is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC. He and Cunha serve on the College Station Planning and Zoning Committee. Cunha is an instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab.
To view the campaign finance reports, visit cstx.gov/elections. Profiles on each of the candidates can be found at theeagle.com.
Election day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave.
