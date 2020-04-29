As of April 16, the Paycheck Protection Program has exhausted its funds in record time and had to stop accepting applications from small businesses.
On April 9, Senate Republicans tried to pass a clean bill of an additional $250 billion to provide money for this program strictly to assist small businesses and their employees with a paycheck. It failed to pass in the Senate because the Democratic senators blocked passage. This money would have kept millions on a payroll and keep small business afloat during the shutdown.
Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded policy changes and extra money for other funds such as disaster grants and loans and nationwide virus testing and protective equipment that are not close to running out of money -- just spend, spend the money.
Pelosi even stated that she sees "no data as to why we need to keep funding it." Actions by Senate Democrats will cause many pink slips to be handed out to employees and many small businesses will close permanently. Their actions hurt workers dearly, and I hope each voter will remember who caused the pain and suffering when they go to the polls to vote next fall.
All Pelosi and Schumer have to do is drive down any street in Washington, D.C. and see signs such as "Business Closed" or "For Sale" on the front doors of any mom and pop store. In fact, they would see this in all cities now. Their behavior is unacceptable of any leader of any political party. It is ruthless and non-caring for the average American who is struggling to pay the bills and to put food on the table.
Shame on every congressional Democrat that went along with Schumer's and Pelosi's viewpoint and elected not to vote in favor of replenishing funds during this virus intrusion that harms so many families in dire need.
RITA LEISY
College Station
