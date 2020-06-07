Though having recently accepted a full-time job in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, politics rooted in B-CS always will have a special place in my heart.
I was extremely disappointed to see that in a time of prevalent racial injustice highlighted by the brutal murder of George Floyd, the response from a local Democratic candidate was, “This is not my experience… This is not the experience experienced here in Brazos County… I am grateful and proud [of that]. … Let’s stand up for justice and equality…”
I don’t even know where to begin.
Texas as a whole unfortunately was prone to lynchings. Brazos County, was one of the state’s top counties for racial violence, ranking only behind Mississippi and Georgia.
As a matter of fact, Brazos County is dead in the center of where the heaviest concentration of lynchings took place.
Fast forward to today, to be grateful and proud of where Bryan-College Station stands right now on racial injustice, simply because no one has been lynched, is a true sign of privilege.
Just because you haven’t experienced discrimination, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
You would have to be living under a rock to believe that centuries worth of discrimination, injustice, and brutality would be erased after just a few decades.
On November 4, 2010, The Eagle published an article which started,
“Twelve-year-old Raza Rahman deals with the negative perception many Americans have against Muslims on a daily basis, he says. Classmates tease him about bringing bombs to school and the terrorist jokes never end.
‘I pretty much have gotten used to it,’ Raza said.
‘That’s all they have to bring up to me. I’ve gotten most of my friends to stop. But it doesn’t matter how many times I tell the other students to stop, they just won’t.’ ”
If you have been marginalized or refuse to accept the marginalization of members of our community, I highly urge you to do the following:
• Educate yourself. Take the time out of your day to sit down and understand why things are happening, why it’s important, and what you can do to help.
• Recognize your privilege. Just because you haven’t “experienced” any form of discrimination, doesn’t mean it’s not happening. This applies to other minorities as well.
• Use your voice. Help raise awareness to issues and platforms that matter to you, no matter their size.
• Sign petitions. This is a great way to make your stance heard, and can help make real change.
• Donate. If you have any amount of money to share, from $1 to $10,000, please do what you can to help those in need.
• Last, but certainly not least, get involved. Facebook posts don’t vote. Tweets don’t vote. Do everything in your power to bring about positive change.
When I ran for office at 21 years old, as I mentioned a thousand times and more, it was never about me. It was about bringing a new energy to this district and having the vision for a Texas that leaves no one behind.
If I couldn’t win a seat to represent the district that I love and forever will call home, you better believe that I will still do everything in my power to ensure that this energy and vision, fueled by a true passion for justice and equality for all, will never go away.
My prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends of George Floyd.
Justice must be served.
Raza Rahman of College Station ran for election to the Texas House of Representatives in the March Democratic Primary.
