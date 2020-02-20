Election Day is March 3. Voters in Texas will go to the polls that day, as will voters in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Should a runoff be needed -- and with so many candidates in several races, it no doubt will be -- it will be on May 26.
Early voting beings Tuesday and runs through February 28. Any registered voter in Brazos County may cast an early ballot.
Hours for early voting are:
• Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registered voters may cast a ballot at any of the early voting locations:
• Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan.
• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan St. in Bryan
• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station.
• Memorial Student Center, Room L526, Texas A&M University in College Station.
All voters must show an approved photo ID such as a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, United States military identification card with photograph, United States citizenship certificate with photograph, United States passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.