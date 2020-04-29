I enjoyed Michael Reagan's column (Eagle, April 6). After viewing a few Donald Trump press conferences, I wonder who wouldn't want Joe Biden now as president. We need his calmness, experience and knowledge more than ever.
My hope is for Trump to ask Biden to take over for him immediately. Trump can return after the crisis has passed.
PETER WAGNER
Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.