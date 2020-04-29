The world has been turned upside down by this scary virus.
I was traveling in South America when the governments began closing borders and flights were cancelled. I was trapped in Ecuador with no apparent option for returning home.
Texas friends of mine learned of my plight and contacted U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, a man I met 15 years ago on a vacation in Mexico. His staff came to my aid, and he personally sent me the tip that led to my catching an emergency flight.
I still would be in Ecuador but for Flores's assistance. It touched me that he went to that kind of effort to help an Idahoan make his way home.
Thank you to Congressman Flores and his staff.
JESSE ROBISON
Pocatello, Idaho
