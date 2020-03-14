In addition to UIL athletic competitions, the University Interscholastic League has also suspended all academic and music contests through March 29.
During this time, a press release states, rehearsals and practices may still be held at the discretion and approval of the school district.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
According to the statement, UIL will continue to monitor the situation and make additional announcements as needed.
All UIL academic and music competitions are expected to resume March 30.
UIL academic district meets scheduled March 23-28 will now be held March 30-April 11, including speaking events.
The state wind ensemble festival scheduled for May 9 at the University of Texas has been canceled.
There is no change to the state solo and ensemble contest, which is scheduled for May 30 and June 1 in Pflugerville.
