Special election day is today, and College Station residents can vote at City Hall at 1101 Texas Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The four candidates vying for the City Council Place 4 seat are Elizabeth Cunha, David Fujimoto, Joe Guerra Jr. and Marycruz DeLeón Morales. If a runoff election is needed, early voting will take place April 1-14 at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, and the runoff election day would be April 18 at College Station City Hall.
The election comes after former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House District 17 seat.
Cunha ran for Place 6 but lost to Councilman Dennis Maloney in a runoff race in December 2018. Cunha is an instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab. Learn about Cunha’s campaign at cunhaforcitycouncil.com.
Fujimoto is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and served more than 22 years as a pilot in the Air Force. As the Texas A&M Foundation director of development, veterans affairs, Fujimoto finds philanthropic opportunities to assist student veterans. Learn about Fujimoto’s campaign at votefuji.com.
This will be Guerra’s third time running for Place 4. Guerra ran for Place 4 in November 2018 but lost to Vessali. Guerra is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC. He and Cunha serve on the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission. Learn about Guerra’s campaign at jguerra4council.com.
Morales is a board member of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and has held a position with the Community Development Advisory Committee. Morales grew up in the Bryan-College Station community. Learn about Morales’ campaign at her Facebook page, “Marycruz DeLeon Morales for College Station City Council, Place 4.”
To view each candidate’s finance reports or learn more about the election, visit cstx.gov/elections.
Profiles on each of the candidates can be found at theeagle.com.
