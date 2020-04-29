Thanks to The Eagle for continuing to brighten our Monday mornings with the Cagle Cartoons column written by Michael Reagan. His tongue-in-cheek style is guaranteed to raise smiles across the political spectrum, and it is good to know that he is "calmed down" by the national daily press conferences on the impact of COVID-19.
We are all reaping the results of his father's disdain for "government," one that Michael clearly shares, though at times such as these many people seem to be looking to government at every level to provide support, relief, equipment, trained personnel and even some guidance on the proper responses to make each of us, and our neighbors, as safe as possible.
I wish I could share Michael's confidence in the daily confusion flowing from the White House, but I am grateful that our community leaders, including those at Texas A&M, provide regular, measured and thoughtful information. I am grateful, too, that neighbors, friends and church communities have found innovative and effective ways to maintain a true sense of "belonging" in a time of isolation.
It is significant that this is a time when people of many faiths reflect on the meaning of life, and gather together in celebration of it. Their leaders are also providing comfort and support. Michael Reagan's disdain notwithstanding, we all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the few who give so much to serve the many. Even if you missed the Queen of England's recent speech, perhaps this Churchillian phrase -- Thanks to the few and the many -- will stir you to join in my appreciation.
DAVID G. WOODCOCK
College Station
