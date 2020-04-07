Bryan and College Station school districts have announced some changes to the meal distributions that are taking place while campuses are closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, both school districts will begin distributing meals on Mondays and Thursdays only. On Mondays, families will receive meals for three days. On Thursdays, families will receive meals for two days.

The school districts said the changes are being implemented to enhance social distancing practices and protect school staff, volunteers and those picking up meals.

Both Bryan and College Station school districts will be closed Friday for a school holiday and will have no meal distribution.

All times, locations and requirements remain the same.

In College Station, meals are available to children ages 1 to 18 at College Hills, River Bend, South Knoll, Southwood Valley, Oakwood and the Lincoln Center.

In Bryan, meals are available for children ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. until gone at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Jones Elementary, Kemp Elementary and Navarro Elementary.

Children must be in the vehicle to receive the free to-go meals in both Bryan and College Station.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.