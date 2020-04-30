On May 6, we will recognize our school nurses by celebrating National School Nurse Day as a way to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting.
The theme this year is “School Nurses: Supporting Students in Times of Crisis.”
Last year, the World Health Organization named 2020 as the Year of the Nurse in order to celebrate and grow the nursing workforce to needed levels. Then COVID-19 turned our world upside down, showcasing just how much we need more fearless, trailblazing, leader nurses.
As a school nurse at College View High School and nursing coordinator with College Station schools, I witness school nurses as frontline health care providers who provide disease prevention surveillance and care for students. School nurses serve as the bridge between health care and education systems.
School nurses, as public health sentinels, engage school communities, parents, and health care providers to promote wellness and improve health outcomes for children. For many children living in or near poverty, the school nurse may be the only health care professional they access regularly. School nurses are essential in infectious-disease surveillance, identification and intervention for student physical and mental health concerns, health screenings and immunization compliance efforts.
In this global Year of the Nurse, it is an honor to recognize our communities’ school nurses as we celebrate National School Nurse Day. It is also a privilege to honor all nurses for their extraordinary service as we celebrate Year of the Nurse 2020. Excel. Lead. Innovate.
LISA SICILIO
College Station schools nurse coordinator
Texas School Nurses Organization past president
