The threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus is taking a major toll on area performance groups, leaving many of them struggling to finance seasons that have been canceled or postponed. Groups ranging from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to StageCenter to Hilltop Lakes’ Troupe Over the Hill have been hard hit by government restrictions on public association.
MSC OPAS, which already had canceled this week’s Main Stage production of Beautiful, the Carole King Musical and Fiddler on the Roof, scheduled for March 31 and April 1, has just canceled the April 20 and April 22 production of RENT. Also cancelled is Tuesday Intimate Gatherings presentation of Aquila Theatre’s 1984.
Ticket refunds are available through the MSC Box Office at box office.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1231.
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra
Perhaps hardest hit is Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, which has been forced to cancel one scheduled performance, try to move another and postpone two major fundraisers.
Sunday’s concert with 10-time Grammy winner Asleep at the Wheel has been postponed. Nika Hancock, director of communications and marketing from the symphony, said the popular country-western swing group — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — is trying to find a date in the fall to appear with the symphony.
The April 26 Star Wars: A New Hope concert has been canceled, Hancock said. The concert was to feature a showing of the original Star Wars film — later termed Episode IV when three prequels were produced — with the John Williams score performed live by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Marcelo Bussiki.
Patrons are encouraged to consider the ticket price to both events a donation to the symphony to help it weather the loss of funds because of the virus. For Asleep at the Wheel, patrons may keep their tickets for a rescheduled concert, donate them to others or seek a refund. Options for Star Wars are consider the ticket price a donation or ask for a refund. If asking for a refund, patrons should apply to the source from which they purchased: The BVSO (www.bvso.org, 696-6100) or the MSC Box Office (box office.tamu.edu or 845-1234).
The April 2 and 3 Premiere Market shopping extravaganza has been postponed, with no new date yet scheduled.
And, the May 2 Derby Day has been postponed. The event, normally focused on the running of the Kentucky Derby, has been postponed. The Derby itself, usually the first event in the Triple Crown, has been moved from May 2 to Sept. 5.
Hancock said it isn’t yet known if that is when Derby Day will be rescheduled.
StageCenter
The area’s oldest community theater, StageCenter in Downtown Bryan, has postponed its production of Macbeth, directed by Andrew Roblyer, has been postponed until May 28 through June 13. It originally was scheduled April 2 through April 18. To accommodate the delay, The May 28 through June 13 production of Suite Surrender has been postponed until next season with the approval of its director, Evelyn Callaway.
It is anticipated the presentation of The 39 Steps directed by Jennifer Hargis will be presented as planned July 30 through August 15.
The May 1 season reveal party will be postponed until a later date.
An announcement from the StageCenter board said, “StageCenter will continue to monitor the CDC recommendations as well as local and state guidelines, and if we make any further changes, we will let you know.”
Brazos Valley Troupe
Three shows scheduled to be presented in the upcoming weeks have been postponed. Over the River and Through the Woods, which was scheduled to run March 26-29; Laugh Out Loud, set for April 17-18; and Annie, which was to run April 24-26 and May 1-3, all have been postponed. New dates have not yet been scheduled.
Troupe Over the Hill
In Hilltop Lakes, the Troupe Over the Hill has postponed its six-performance run of The Dixie Swim Club, scheduled for March 26 through March 30. A new date hasn’t been set.
Board president Ron Treat said, “Needless to say, we are very disappointed but, we must protect our valued supporters, cast and crew by rescheduling the play for a later time.”
Tickets will be good for the rescheduled dates or refunds may be requested by calling the box office at 936-855-9067.
The Theatre Company
At this time, Bryan’s The Theatre Company will present its next production, Tuck Everlasting, as planned April 24 through May 3. In an unusual move, auditions will be held Sunday and Monday through submitted videos only.
Unity Theatre
Unity Theatre in Brenham has canceled the production of Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve that was scheduled for April 16-26. According to Executive Artistic Director Kate Revnell-Smith, the performance may be rescheduled in the fall.
Navasota Theatre Alliance
This season, Navasota Theatre Alliance will try something new: presenting two free one-weekend plays. Seats are reserved, but there is to be no cost, although donations will be accepted at the door. The first of these shows is Majorie Prime, originally scheduled for March 27 through March 29. Navasota board president Dawn Jourdan said the play will be delayed until some time in May.
Saturday’s Lanterns and Legends Script Writing Workshop has been postponed until a later date.
At this time, the April 24 through May 10 presentation of The Sugar Bean Sisters directed by Chaz Pitman will run as planned.
Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts at Texas A&M
The final show of the season for the Texas A&M Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts, She, A Choreoplay, scheduled for Thursday in Rudder Auditorium, has been canceled.
Friends of Chamber Music
The showing of the film Black Orpheus on April 14 at the Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan has been canceled. Also canceled: Friends of Chamber Music’s final concert of the season, which was to feature Clarice Assad and Sergio Assad on April 21 at A&M United Methodist Church.
