Chilifest 2020 will feature 19 performers, including headliners Whiskey Myers and Billy Currington.

The event's lineup was announced Friday night in an event at Shiner Park. This year's Chilifest will take place April 3 and 4 at the Starlight Ballroom in Snook.

This year, the festival will have two stages. On April 3, Whiskey Myers will headline, with Aaron Watson; Shane Smith and the Saints; Kolby Cooper; Jacob Bryant and Battle of the Bands winner Jordan Nix and the Day Drinkers performing on the main stage.

April 4 will feature headliner Billy Currington, with mainstage performances by Casey Donahew; Tracy Lawrence; Read Southall and Josh Ward.

Second stage performers will include Tanner Sparks, Jacob Stelly, Bubba Westly, Joey Greer, Dylan Wheeler, Seth Ward, Holly Beth and Ben Kadlecek.

Both days will be open to the public. For more information, visit www.chilifest.org.

