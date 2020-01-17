Chilifest 2020 will feature 19 performers, including headliners Whiskey Myers and Billy Currington.
The event's lineup was announced Friday night in an event at Shiner Park. This year's Chilifest will take place April 3 and 4 at the Starlight Ballroom in Snook.
This year, the festival will have two stages. On April 3, Whiskey Myers will headline, with Aaron Watson; Shane Smith and the Saints; Kolby Cooper; Jacob Bryant and Battle of the Bands winner Jordan Nix and the Day Drinkers performing on the main stage.
April 4 will feature headliner Billy Currington, with mainstage performances by Casey Donahew; Tracy Lawrence; Read Southall and Josh Ward.
Second stage performers will include Tanner Sparks, Jacob Stelly, Bubba Westly, Joey Greer, Dylan Wheeler, Seth Ward, Holly Beth and Ben Kadlecek.
Both days will be open to the public. For more information, visit
www.chilifest.org.
Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers
Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers will perform on the mainstage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
www.facebook.com/JordanNixMusic/
Jacob Bryant
Jacob Bryant will perform on the mainstage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://www.jacobbryantmusic.com/
Shane Smith & the Saints
Shane Smith & the Saints will perform on the mainstage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
http://www.shanesmithmusic.com/
Kolby Cooper
Kolby Cooper will perform on the mainstage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://www.kolbycooper.com/
Aaron Watson
Aaron Watson performs on the mainstage at Chilifest Friday, April 3.
Stuart Villanueva/ The Eagle
Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers will headline the Chilifest Music Festival on Friday, April 3.
https://www.whiskeymyers.com
Tanner Sparks
Tanner Sparks will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://tannersparksband.com/
Jacob Stelly
Jacob Stelly will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://www.instagram.com/jacobstelly_/
Bubba Westly
Bubba Westly will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://www.bubbawestly.com/
Joey Greer
Joey Greer will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://www.joeygreer.com/
Dylan Wheeler
Dylan Wheeler will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Friday, April 3.
https://www.instagram.com/dylan_wheeler_/
Josh Ward
Josh Ward will perform on the main stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
http://www.joshwardmusic.com/
Read Southall
Read Southall will perform on the main stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
https://readsouthall.com/
Tracy Lawrence
Tracy Lawrence will perform on the main stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
https://www.tracylawrence.com
Casey Donahew
Casey Donahew will perform on the main stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
https://www.caseydonahew.com
Billy Currington
Billy Currington will headline at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
http://www.billycurrington.com/
Seth Ward
Seth Ward will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
https://www.instagram.com/sethwardmusic/
Holly Beth
Holly Beth will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
https://www.hollybethmusic.com/
Ben Kadlecek
Ben Kadlecek will perform on the second stage at Chilifest on Saturday, April 4.
https://www.benkadmusic.com/
