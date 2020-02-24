The Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the ICON Invitational hosted by the University of Houston on Monday and Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club.
Senior Courtney Dow, juniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brooke Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio will make up the A&M lineup for the 54-hole tournament, which features top-ranked Texas, No. 5 Kent State, No. 20 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Texas Tech.
Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.