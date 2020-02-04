JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s golf team and redshirt freshman William Paysse closed the first day as the leaders at the 2020 Sea Best Invitational on Monday the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course.
The Aggies, who are seeking their first team victory of the 2019-20 season, fired rounds of 281 and 272 to take the lead at 7-under, one stroke ahead of Southeastern Conference foe, Florida. Texas A&M will tee off in the final group at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday along with Florida and third-place North Carolina.
“They did exactly what they needed to do to be successful,” A&M coach J.T. Higgins said. “They were disciplined and patient, and they let the round come to them. They caught fire on the second 18 and were able to keep it rolling.”
Paysse, ranked No. 43 nationally, grabbed the individual lead after taming the rugged Dye’s Valley Course with a second-round score of 7-under 63, which was the low round of the day by two strokes. For the day, Paysse was 6-under and holds a one-shot lead over Reid Bedell of USC Upstate.
Joining Paysse among the top 10 was junior Walker Lee, who stands in a tie for sixth at 2-under after carding rounds of 70 and 68. Rounding out the Aggies’ scoring were senior Dan Erickson (t14th, 69-71—140), freshman Jimmy Lee (t18th, 71-70—141) and sophomore Sam Bennett (t25th, 71-71—142). Playing as an individual, senior Brandon Smith was tied for 37th (72-72—144).
