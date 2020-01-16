The quality volleyball played in the area this season made it difficult for The Eagle’s sports staff to pick the top performers for the 2019 All-Brazos Valley volleyball team.
Leon got the furthest of any Brazos Valley team for the second year in a row, falling to Crawford in the Class 2A state championship match, and has some familiar faces on the All-Brazos Valley team with Caroline Richmond moving from the third team to first team and Tara Goolsby jumping from third team to join repeat pick Sarah Grace Merry on the second team. Jessica Turner was named Coach of the Year for her efforts in leading the Lady Cougars to the cusp of a state title, a 43-6 overall record and a co-District 22-2A championship.
Lexington and Burton also made state tournament appearances, with the Lady Eagles falling to Van Alstyne in the 3A semifinals and the Lady Panthers losing to Crawford in the 2A semis.
Lexington’s Shelby Ray is a repeat pick on the first team, as is Burton’s Kyndal Coufal, whose teammate, Alex Countouriotis, returns to the third team.
Iola and Caldwell reached their respective regional finals as the Lady Bulldogs fell to district rival Leon in the 2A Region III final with the 3-2 result splitting the 1-1 tie in 22-2A play and sending Leon to the the state tournament. The Lady Hornets fell just shy of the state tournament in a 4A Region IV final loss to Navarro. Caldwell is represented by a trio of second-teamers in Marley Maurer, Elizabeth See and Kennedy Cavin, while Iola has Tatum Nevill on the first team and Cadence Hoyle on the second team.
Bremond went undefeated in 16-2A, reaching the Region II semifinals, and is represented by Lyndsie McBride on the third team.
College Station was the class of 19-5A, running undefeated through the district, and placed Kate Georgiades on the first team and Brielle Warren on the second team. Brenham features a pair of third-teamers in Brooke Bentke and Abby Clayton, and A&M Consolidated is represented by second-teamer Maddie McKinney.
Rudder missed the playoffs for the third straight year, but the young Lady Rangers made strides in district play with the help of Asani McGee and Gracie Menchaca, who both made the third team. Bryan, which made the playoffs for the second straight season since moving up to 6A, has two players on the first team with returning selection Coco Gillett and Megan Vaughan, who moves up from last year’s second team.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The All-Brazos Valley Team, selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, represents the best of the best in area volleyball play during the 2019 season.
All-Brazos Valley Volleyball
First team
Shelby Ray
Lexington Lady Eagles
Junior, outside hitter
Ray led the Brazos Valley in kills with 706 and compiled 232 digs, 48 aces and 35 blocks to lead the Lady Eagles (34-14, 13-1) to a semifinal appearance. Ray was named District 19-3A co-offensive player of the year.
Kyndal Coufal
Burton Lady Panthers
Senior, outside hitter
The Lady Panthers’ senior outside hitter returns to the first team and controls Burton’s stat sheet with 612 kills, 620 digs, 95 blocks, 48 aces and 18 assists.
Coco Gillett
Bryan Lady Vikings
Senior, outside hitter
The 14-6A MVP and three-time All-BV selection made the most of her final year with the Lady Vikings and had 688 kills, 44 total blocks, 40 aces and a .236 hitting percentage. She was named Bryan’s team MVP, All Texas TAVC 6A Team and All GHVCA 6A Team.
Tatum Nevill
Iola Lady Bulldogs
Senior, middle blocker
Nevill never saw the bench in any of the Lady Bulldogs’ games and helped lead them to the semifinals. The District 22-2A co-MVP had 537 kills, a .335 hitting percentage and a 95.6 serving percentage.
Caroline Richmond
Leon Lady Cougars
Senior, middle blocker
The other half of the 22-2A co-MVPs, Richmond compiled 454 kills, 64 blocks, 71 aces and 407 digs in the Lady Cougars’ trip to the Class 2A state championship game.
Megan Vaughan
Bryan Lady Vikings
Junior, setter
Vaughan moves up from the 2018 All-Brazos Valley second team with 1,000 assists, 218 digs and 143 kills. She was also named Region II District 14 setter of the year for the second straight year.
Kate Georgiades
College Station Lady Cougars
senior, libero
The Lady Cougars’ senior libero moves up two teams from the 2018 All-Brazos Valley third team. Georgiades had 640 digs, 40 aces, 247 service points and 108 assists.
Jessica Turner
Leon Lady Cougars
Coach of the Year
Turner takes Coach of the Year after leading her team to the Class 2A-I state championship and a 43-6 overall record.
Second team
Marley Maurer
Caldwell Lady Hornets
Senior, outside hitter
The 26-4A offensive MVP helped lead the Lady Hornets to a 43-6 season and an appearance in the semifinals with 492 kills, 292 digs, 35 total blocks and a .303 hitting percentage.
Cadence Hoyle
Iola Lady Bulldogs
Junior, outside hitter
The Lady Bulldogs’ junior outside hitter finished the season leading the team in aces (92) and hitting percentage (.345), while also racking up 405 kills and a 93.7 serving percentage.
Tara Goolsby
Senior, outside hitter/setter
Leon Lady Cougars
The 22-2A offensive MVP did a little of everything, notching 417 kills, 505 assists, 330 digs and 85 aces in her junior season for the Lady Cougars.
Elizabeth See
Caldwell Lady Hornets
Junior, middle blocker
See helped Caldwell on the net with 432 kills, 121 total blocks and a .404 hitting percentage to earn first-team all-district recognition.
Sarah Grace Merry
Leon Lady Cougars
Senior, middle blocker
The Lady Cougars’ senior middle blocker and 22-2A defensive MVP closed out her senior season with 404 kills, 314 digs, 67 blocks and 77 aces and was named to the UIL state all-tournament team.
Kennedy Cavin
Caldwell Lady Hornets
Senior, setter
The senior directed Caldwell’s offense with 1,313 assists, 198 digs, 33 total blocks and 44 aces and shared District 26-4A setter of the year honors.
Maddie McKinney
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
Senior, libero
The District 19-5A defensive MVP led the Lady Tigers with 641 digs and 33 aces, helping them reach the playoffs in a year of transition.
Third team
Brooke Bentke
Brenham Cubettes
Freshman, outside hitter
Bentke made her presence known in her first year with Brenham after compiling 395 kills, 33 blocks, 60 aces and 369 digs. She was also named to the 19-5A first team all-district.
Brielle Warren
College Station Lady Cougars
Sophomore, outside hitter
Warren helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 14-0 district record and an area round appearance with 347 kills, 46 total blocks and 61 digs.
Abby Clayton
Brenham Cubettes
Junior, middle blocker
The 19-5A offensive MVP compiled 127 blocks, 312 kills and 70 digs in her junior season with the Lady Cubs.
Asani McGee
Rudder Rangers
Sophomore, middle blocker
McGee had 355 kills on a .178 hitting percentage and broke a school record with 105 blocks, earning all-district first-team honors in 19-5A.
Alex Countouriotis
Burton Lady Panthers
Senior, setter
Countouriotis racked up 1,123 assists, 80 kills and 72 blocks in the Lady Panthers’ road to the state semifinals and a 34-16 record.
Lyndsie McBride
Bremond Lady Tigers
Sophomore, setter/middle blocker
The 16-2A MVP led the Lady Tigers to an 11-0 run through district and a trip to the state semifinals with 328 kills, 506 assists, 192 digs and 29 blocks.
Gracie Menchaca
Rudder Rangers
Junior, libero
Menchaca recorded 622 digs and 692 serve receptions and broke the Lady Rangers’ single-season record for aces with 87.
All-Academic Team
Key: GPA – grade point average; CR — class rank
Rilee Cumpton, Bryan — 4.5 GPA
Ava Derbes, Consol — 4.17 GPA
Natasha Gouge, Bremond — 98.25 GPA, CR 2
Jenna Hardy, Brenham — 4.5 GPA
Kaylee Herd, Rudder — 4.34 GPA, CR 13 of 332
Amaia Jefferson, Bryan — 4.53 GPA
Jenna Johnson, Caldwell — 4.42 GPA, CR 4 of 118
Lyndsie McBride, Bremond — 98.68 GPA, CR 1
Sydney McCorkle, Consol — 4.44 GPA
Tatum Nevill, Iola — 98.5 GPA, CR 5
Taylor Nevill, Iola — 99.5 GPA, CR 3
Grace Patschke, Lexington — 100 GPA, CR 1
Alex Smith, Bryan — 4.74 GPA
Sutton Springer, Consol — 4.12 GPA, CR 51 of 389
Macy Sweat, Lexington — 100 GPA, CR 2
Emmy Webb, Iola — 100.9 GPA, CR 1
Gabi Workman, Brenham — 4.3 GPA
