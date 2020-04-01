Blinn sophomore guards, Kristine Ezimako, Gabriela Bosquez and Mia Cherry each earned Region XIV honors after leading the 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team to a 25-7 record and a regional semifinal appearance.
Ezimako made all-region, all-conference and the NCJAA Region XIV all-tournament team, while Bosquez and Cherry earned all-conference honorable mention. Ezimako averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and led Blinn in blocks (69) and steals (59) during the regular season, and compiled 30 points and 22 rebounds in the Buccaneers two postseason games. Bosquez followed closely behind Ezimako, averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and led in asssits with 99 and was second in steals with 51. Cherry averaged 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds for Blinn and recorded 59 assists and 38 steals.
