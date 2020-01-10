Here is a list of events around the Brazos Valley that have been canceled or rescheduled due to bad weather. This list will be updated as updates are made available.
Bryan High School boy's soccer vs. Bastrop was canceled. Tomorrow's matchup between the Vikings and A&M Consolidated High School at 5 p.m. is scheduled to take place.
Bryan High School canceled the Polar Plunge trip for the swimming team this weekend.
Bryan High School canceled all basketball games except for the two varsity games on Friday. Boy's and girl's varsity basketball play Cy-Spring at 4:30 p.m.
Rudder High School canceled all after school practices and games for Friday.
Rudder boy's soccer will play in the Humble Showcase on Saturday. Varsity girl's basketball has been rescheduled to Saturday at 12 p.m. Boy's basketball has been rescheduled for Saturday; Junior and 9A varsity will play at 11 a.m., 9B will play at 12:15 p.m. and varsity will play at 12:30 p.m.
Brenham High School girl and boy's basketball games have been rescheduled for tomorrow. Varsity Cubettes play at 12 p.m. at Rudder High School. For boy's, 9th A and junior varsity play at 11 a.m. at Brenham High School and 9th B and varsity will play at 12:30 p.m.
Navasota junior varsity girl's basketball game scheduled for Friday has been canceled. Varsity girl's basketball will tip off as scheduled at 5 p.m.
