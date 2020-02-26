Kentucky coach John Calipari knew Texas A&M would be a tough out at the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament, and that was before his Wildcats’ 69-60 victory at Reed Arena on Tuesday.
“My staff said to me, they’re a worse 3-point shooting team than us, right?” Calipari said. “That’s what my staff said. They’re one of the worst in the country — until the last five games. “Now they’re making eight [per game]. I don’t know what they made today. They made 10? They make 10 3s? You’ve got a chance. You’ve got a chance.”
A&M made 10 of 22, but it wasn’t enough to keep it’s three-game winning streak going. The Aggies, 117th in the NCAA NET rankings, probably need to win at least two of their final three regular season games and do well at the SEC tournament to make the National Invitation Tournament, but don’t sell the Aggies short, Calipari said.
“They can go and say, ‘Hey, let’s get in this tournament and do something crazy,’” Calipari said.
A&M, picked to finish 12th in the SEC by the league’s coaches, already has done crazy things by winning eight conference games.
One of the reasons Kentucky beat A&M was it hit 11 of 22 beyond the arc with sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley making 8 of 12. It seemed the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter hit a 3 every time A&M was about to put some serious pressure on the Wildcats. But he also missed a 3-pointer and had a turnover when he could have given Kentucky its biggest lead of the game.
Kentucky led for 37 minutes, 36 seconds, including a double-digit lead for 14:46. A&M led for a mere 2:03 with its last lead at 8-7, yet the Wildcats couldn’t put away the Aggies. And when A&M’s Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler hit back-to-back 3s to pull A&M within 57-50 with 3:53 still left, the Aggies could taste their fourth straight victory.
“We felt like we could get one more push, three stops in a row,” Flagg said. “We could put ourselves in a position to win the game.”
That’s the mindset A&M first-year coach Buzz Williams has created.
“We could see on film these guys are pretty good,” Quickley said. “We said, ‘We’ve got to come with our A game.’”
Kentucky was well prepared and played just as hard as A&M. Many think Calipari just recruits one-and-done players and rolls basketballs out at practice. It didn’t look like that Tuesday. He had his team hungry coming off a week in which it won a tough game at LSU and had to hold off rival Florida on Saturday.
“This was a trap game,” Calipari said. “I knew it would be hard.”
Kentucky took advantage of A&M’s defense, which wants you to shoot 3s, and the Wildcats knew the best place to attempt them is on the baseline where Quickley was lethal. Kentucky more than held its own in hustle plays with a 13-4 edge in second-chance points that included a trio of 3-pointers. The Wildcats also had a 14-0 edge in fast-break points, and it took a trio of charges from A&M’s Josh Nebo.
Kentucky also had the hustle play of the game, turning a turnover into a three-point play. Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards collided as both big men thought the alley-oop pass was for them. No harm done as the ball bounced to guard Ashton Hagans, who made a layup and drew a foul in the process. Good things happen to talented teams that hustle.
Kentucky, with what Williams said had four players worth of going in the next NBA draft, put it’s A game on the floor for 40 minutes, which is what Calipari said is any team wanting to beat A&M better do.
