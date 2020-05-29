Texas A&M junior pitcher Christian Roa was named to the Southeastern Conference’s baseball community service team for a second straight season.
Roa volunteers weekly on Thursdays and Sundays to minister underprivileged youth in the Brazos Valley. Roa is a member of the Miracle League, an organization that provides opportunities for children with disabilities to play baseball. He spearheaded Aggie Baseball’s annual ‘Vs. Cancer’ campaign that has raised more than $75,000 for pediatric cancer research during his three years at Texas A&M. Roa has participated annually in the Aggie Baseball Paint-A-Thon that kicks off the school year by helping a family in need by painting their house, as well as providing landscaping and home maintenance. Roa has also been active in A&M’s Aggies CAN initiative, the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation, as well as taking mission trips to Central America.
Roa in 2020 was 2-1 with a 5.85 ERA, striking out 35 in 20 innings. Roa has a 3.577 grade-point average as a finance major.
