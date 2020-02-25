Throughout the 2019-20 girls basketball season, both Rudder and College Station have used one word to describe their matchups — fun.
With a Class 5A regional quarterfinal between the two teams set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym, Rudder and 23rd-ranked College Station will be fighting for more than a fun District 19-5A win. Instead, they’ll be looking for a spot in the 5A Region III tournament.
“It’s a chance to go to regionals, and if a team makes it to regionals, they’ve had a great season,” Rudder head coach John Shelton said. “So that’s what we’re striving for. Last year, we got this far, and we want to take a few steps farther and that’s what our goal is.”
College Station is 2-1 against the Lady Rangers, with one win coming in the Aggieland Invitational championship game while splitting the two district matchups. But head coach Megan Symank said that’s all thrown out the window in the playoffs.
“Honestly I don’t think it has anything to do with the record and where we stand with them,” Symank said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for that team, and obviously, when you’re playing in the regional quarterfinals, you know everybody is coming to give it their best shot. I don’t see it one way or another based on how we’ve preformed against them in the past. We have to do our job tomorrow in order to continue this season.”
In the first two rounds against Huntsville and Pflugerville Connally, Rudder played without its star point guard, Tianna Mathis, who was involved in a four-wheeler accident the weekend before playoffs started. She was released from the hospital on Feb. 17, but has only played a total of 50 seconds in the bi-district and area rounds due to soreness.
Mathis is in the Lady Rangers’ top 3 in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists, averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game. Shelton said they are still unsure if Mathis will play on Tuesday. If she stays on the bench, it could cause trouble for a Rudder offense that often depends on Mathis’ ability to attack the basket.
“We are prepared either way, if she plays or if she doesn’t,” Symank said about Mathis. “It’s one of those things where we’re very focused on what we need to do defensively and offensively in order to be successful.”
With the Lady Cougars coming in with a healthy squad, Shelton said it’s important for Rudder’s defense to be at the top of its game. It’ll be especially crucial for senior post Deondra Young, who leads the Lady Rangers in rebounds per game and points per game, to battle on the boards.
“We have to block out and limit them to one shot,” Shelton said. “We have to make sure we get back on defense because they like to pull the ball and run it. We can’t give them any easy baskets like we did Friday night to [Connally].”
The winner of Rudder and College Station will face the winner of Alvin Shadow Creek and Richmond Foster at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals at Houston’s M.O. Campbell Educational Center.
Last season, the Lady Cougars made it to the semifinals before losing to Manvel 70-57. They are returning six varsity players from that season, including seniors and leading scorers Rebekah Hailey and Mia Rivers. Symank feels having veteran players with experience at the regional tournament gives College Station an edge over other teams.
“Experience in this situation comes with great maturity and understanding about what it takes to get to the next level, and it’s given us a really great focus in preparing for this game, knowing what we need to do in order to get to the regional tournament again,” Symank said. “Ultimately, I think our kids are really hungry right now, and that’s exactly where we want to be in the mindset.”
Rudder made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Magnolia West 58-32 last season. With the Lady Rangers’ sights set on making it past the quarterfinals this year, Shelton said it would mean the most to his two seniors, Young and Aliyah Johnson.
“This group of seniors is the group that were freshman when I came back to Rudder,” Shelton said. “I want it to be really special for them because they’ve gone through four years of tough practices, tough games, and I would love for them to get that to close out their senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.