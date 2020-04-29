In a recent interview, Aggie football coach Jimbo Fisher wisely and cleverly shared these timely words, "Sometimes you've got to slow down to speed up." Indeed, the best coaches know when to call time out. Further, they know why. When the opposition is on a roll and players can't figure out what to do, great coaches usually can.
Now that many of us are slowed down, let's use the time wisely to figure out what's going and what is really important. It's been said the reason most people fail is they forget what they're trying to accomplish. At times, we can be like the airline pilot who radioed the control tower with a Mayday alert. "What's your status?" asked the air controller, to which the pilot replied, "We're lost but we're making good time."
It's been reported the last three words uttered by billionaire Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, were, "I blew it." Perhaps he was reflecting on the thousands of board meetings he attended as he was surrounded by grandchildren he didn't really know. Without knowing more, one only can speculate what he meant. Nonetheless, such an ending no one would wish upon their worst enemy.
As players listen attentively to their coach in times of intense competition and confusion, be encouraged to seek the greatest coach. He's the one who made us and understands us best; our hopes and our fears. He never pushes his ways upon us, yet stands in the shadows of our lives patiently awaiting our call. You will know Him. He's the one with nail prints in his hands.
God speed to you and yours,
GLENN DOWLING
Bryan
