Our Neighbors: Brenham Cubs advance to state competition

The Brenham Cubs Special Olympics Unified Team earned a bronze medal at the Area 13 Competition in San Marcos on Feb. 22.
The team will advance to the state competition in Grapevine on March 26-28.
The team is coached by Brenham ISD Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Moore.
