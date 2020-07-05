Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
DodgeBall (2004): Rip Torn may portray the weirdest sports coach in movie history. “Dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball,” he says flatly, sitting in a wheelchair, throwing wrenches at the heads of his hapless team members. I laughed hard at that, and through most of this insane film. The plot involves Vince Vaughn attempting to save his underdog gym from demolition by entering a high-stakes dodgeball tournament in Vegas. His nemesis is Ben Stiller, a buff, pompous gym owner with a rival team. This movie is stupid and ridiculous, and I think I may need to own it on Blu-ray.
Now streaming on HBO.
Pushover (1954): Does anyone play a casually corrupt privileged guy better than Fred MacMurray? He never fails to draw me in when he’s playing a character who would be a good guy if it just wasn’t so much trouble. This time around he plays a cop who falls for a gangster’s girl (Kim Novak, in a superb screen debut). He’s supposed to be using her as bait for the bad guy. Instead, he ... well, watch and see. I guess it makes sense to cast Novak as a dame who would make a good dog snap his chain.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Clemency (2019): I’ve been a huge fan of Alfre Woodard for decades. It’s great to see her in this tough new movie. She plays a by-the-book prison warden who’s being pressured to break the rules regarding an upcoming execution in her prison. She’s also having trouble with her longtime husband (the wonderful Wendell Pierce). The dynamite Aldis Hodge plays the dead man walking. This is not a happy film, but it’s mesmerizing to watch such a talented cast take no prisoners in this stark, realistic drama.
Now streaming on Hulu.
The Central Park Five (2012): I lived in New York when this horrible case went down. After a jogger was savagely attacked in the park, five teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Kharey Wise — were accused of the crime. When it was happening I did not realize how bogus the DA’s case was. That truth is made horribly clear in this cogent and fascinating documentary. Each of the innocent young men spent between six and 13 years in prison. This is the story of a monstrous miscarriage of justice.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
