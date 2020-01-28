Graham came to A&M two years ago from Florida State along with head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher gave Graham the title of co-offensive coordinator heading into the 2019 season.
Graham will rejoin Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who also was part of Fisher’s staff in Tallahassee, Florida, as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2013. Graham coached running backs at Florida State from 2013-17, adding special teams duties the last four seasons.
Graham, who also coached at Chattanooga, San Diego, Tennessee-Martin and South Carolina, was running backs coach at Tennessee in 2012 under Derek Dooley. Graham also started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2005 at Tennessee.
The Aggies rushed for an a average 159.8 yards in 2019 and 219 yards per game in 2018 under Graham’s watch, including a 1,760-yard season from current Cincinnati Bengal Trayveon Williams in Graham’s first season.
In four seasons at Tennessee from 1993-96, Graham rushed for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns. His 1,438 yards in 1995 ranked second in the SEC that season.
Graham is the fourth assistant A&M has lost in the offseason. The others were tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley (Ole Miss), cornerbacks Maurice Linquist (Dallas Cowboys) and linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto.
Fisher has added defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, linebackers coach Tyler Santucci and former Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley. Fisher has yet to officially announce the hiring of Coley, who according to multiple reports will be tight ends coach. Coley has changed his Twitter account to say he’s tight ends coach for A&M.
Tennessee went 8-5 last season, matching A&M’s record as the Vols won their last six games in Pruitt’s second season, including a 23-22 Gator Bowl victory over Indiana.
