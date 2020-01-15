Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY EXTENDED TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL AREAS... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&