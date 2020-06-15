Texas A&M football players are speaking out for the removal of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue, including quarterback Kellen Mond on Twitter.
Sunday, Mond retweeted a tweet of a former student who said those present at a Saturday campus protest that were in favor of keeping the statue in its current position at Academic Plaza were “using traditions as a scapegoat for racism.”
“If one side is protesting racism, the other side is counter protesting racism,” Mond said in another tweet. “Prairie View A&M was created to obtain federal funds from the second Morrill Act (1890). Instead of integrating the TAMU campus, PVAMU was created. [Ross] killed and disenfranchised blacks.”
If one side is protesting racism, the other side is counter protesting racism. Prairie View A&M was created to obtain federal funds from the second Morrill Act (1890). Instead of integrating the TAMU campus, PVAMU was created. He killed and disenfranchised blacks. https://t.co/G6vwB3sH5E— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 15, 2020
Ross was a Confederate general, a Texas Ranger and the 19th governor of Texas. He served as president of Texas A&M from 1891 until his death in 1898. Those in favor of keeping the statue at the Academic Plaza have cited Ross’ efforts in saving a struggling A&M in its early years, securing funds and boosting enrollment, along with his work with Prairie View A&M University.
Those at Saturday's protest who want the statue removed cited Ross' role in the Confederate States Army, which they said therefore advocated for the continuation of slavery, along with the treatment of indigenous peoples and those of Mexican descent in Texas while Ross was a Texas Ranger and governor.
“The statue of Ross commemorates a man whose life, beliefs, actions and principles stand in stark contrast to the institution Texas A&M University strives to be,” said A&M associate history professor Sonia Hernandez at Saturday’s protest.
Throughout Monday, Mond continued to retweet statements in favor of the statue’s removal, and in support of Michael Alvard, an A&M cultural anthropology program coordinator who was arrested at Saturday’s protest for criminal trespass after moving into a designated neutral zone.
“You can’t make up a FACT,” Mond tweeted. “It’s a FACT for a reason. The information is out there, but some people don’t want to research because it could change the way they perceive someone/something. IGNORANCE keeps people from UNITY & CHANGE.”
Dear Kim McAllister, I am a human being before I am an athlete. Dear Tamra Dixon Evans & Megan Focke Barr,I will always stand up for what I believe in & use my platform the best way possible to make change. Trust me, I have done my research before speaking. https://t.co/IeNrOO3wav— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 15, 2020
Former A&M and current Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Daylon Mack retweeted a video of people in favor of the statue singing The Spirit of Aggieland at the protest.
“Disappointing to see counter protests against racism… especially from a place I attended and called home,” Mack tweeted. “Embarrassing. We have to do better.”
Disappointing to see Counter Protests against Racism..... Especially from a place I attended and called home. Embarrassing. We have to do better. https://t.co/XoqRbOgyAl— Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) June 14, 2020
Both Mack and Mond retweeted a change.org petition for the removal of the statue, as did current players Buddy Johnson and Jayden Peevy. Otaro Alaka, Jace Sternberger and Armani Watts -- former A&M standouts now playing in the NFL -- also tweeted the petition and spoke out against the statue on Twitter.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had over 23,000 signatures.
