Wake Forest linebackers coach Tyler Santucci has resigned after a season with the Deacons and is headed to Texas A&M, reports Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.
Santucci, who was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2014-15, was an analyst in 2017 at Notre Dame and in 2018 at Texas A&M. Santucci both times worked under current A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko who just completed his second season with the Aggies after only one season at Notre Dame. Elko also was Wake Forest’s DC from 2014-16.
“Tyler’s time with Mike Elko at Texas A&M and Notre Dame has been helpful in his development as a coach,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in the school’s 2019 media guide.
The 31-year-old Santucci, who was hired as a full time assistant by Wake Forest before its 2018 Birmingham Bowl game against Memphis, was the linebackers coach at Texas State in 2016.
Santucci will coach linebackers at A&M, according to Thamel and 247Sports.com, which both reported that current linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto is not likely to return.
A&M lost cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week and earlier this month lost tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to Ole Miss.
Santucci played linebacker at Stony Brook (2006-09), being named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year in 2009. He also earned Associated Press’ second-team All-American honors, the first player in school history to be an All-American.
