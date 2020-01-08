All local qualified submarine personnel, whether active duty or veteran, are invited to attend a membership meeting this month for the local chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans fraternal organization.
The membership meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 18 at the American Legion Post 159 on Waco Street in Bryan. According to a press release from the organization, all submarine qualified service members, prior and current, are invited to attend and share their experiences. The organization is registered as a 501(c)(3) foundation with more than 12,500 members across the country.
Those interested in more information about the organization’s Brazos Valley Base and the upcoming event can email subvetbcs@gmail.com or call 979-492-6131.
