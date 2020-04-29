The day following his initial disaster declaration, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had the common sense to clarify that neither he nor any other Texas official had the authority to interfere with religious gatherings at churches, synagogues or any other religious facility.
More specifically, no elected or appointed official in Texas has the authority to interfere with family funeral memorials, which are religious services wherever the family chooses to gather, including funeral parlors, graveside services, etc.
None of the definitions of essential services I have reviewed include funeral homes and their employees. Are the members of city councils and commissioner courts rushing to issue their orders forgetting that some Texans die every day from conditions other than the virus causing mass hysteria?
All elected and appointed officials need to understand and acknowledge that many Texans will not tolerate caskets holding our ancestors being stacked in some warehouse for an indefinite period just to placate those over reacting to a specific virus.
Any and all elected and appointed officials, especially law enforcement, who assert they have power to interfere with religious services should be targeted for removal from their position at the first opportunity.
JAMES McHANEY
Hearne
